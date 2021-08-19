As the Legislature weighs whether to revive an eviction and foreclosure moratorium, a majority of Massachusetts voters support prohibiting landlords from removing tenants, according to a new poll.

A MassINC Polling Group survey of 724 registered voters published Thursday found 54 percent in favor of banning landlords from evicting tenants as a COVID-19 response, compared to 35 percent who oppose the idea.

Massachusetts had an eviction moratorium in place for about six months early in the pandemic, but Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature allowed it to expire in October and replaced the temporary ban with a focus on diverting evictions with hundreds of millions of dollars available in rental assistance.

Dozens of lawmakers signed onto a bill that would revive a moratorium for one year until after the state of emergency, which ended June 15, but legislative leaders so far have shown no public interest in doing so.

MassINC’s poll also found a majority of voters in favor of extending state government relief for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic (74 percent in support, 22 percent opposed), requiring masks at all indoor businesses (67 percent in support, 27 percent opposed), requiring all residents to get vaccinated (63 percent in support, 31 percent opposed), and requiring proof of vaccination to eat indoors at a restaurant (61 percent in support, 31 percent opposed).

The least popular policy in the poll was shifting more education to remote and hybrid instruction this fall, which drew backing from 48 percent of voters surveyed and opposition from 41 percent.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.