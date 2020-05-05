54 residents at Medford nursing home die from coronavirus

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifty-four residents at a nursing home in Medford have died from COVID-19 in recent weeks and more than 100 others have been infected with the disease, officials said.

As of Tuesday, 117 residents and 42 staff members at Courtyard Nursing Care Center had tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Feifer confirmed in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time, especially the families of the additional 54 residents who passed away with COVID,” Feifer said.

Eight other residents at the facility have also died since the start of the outbreak, including four who tested negative for COVID-19, three who refused tests, and one who still has a test pending.

Courtyard is a 224-bed facility that specializes in providing care for frail and elderly seniors with multiple health conditions who are already susceptible to diseases.

“In fact, the average age of the residents who passed away was over 85 years old. Also, many of the residents have dementia, making precautions and restrictions difficult to enforce,” Feifer said. “For example, it is not possible to confine patients who are cognitively impaired to their rooms, as they are prone to wandering. They are also often frightened by the protective equipment”

Feifer also noted that the nursing home is working “around the clock” to keep patients and residents “healthy and as safe as possible.”

