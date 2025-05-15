WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged in an attack on a taxi driver in Worcester appeared in court Thursday.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Daniel Burrows was picked up in Westboro Wednesday night and taken to Worcester before he attacked the cab driver for requesting the fare. They say he hit the driver with a sharp object and then ran away.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police. Police later found Burrows nearby on a bicycle they say was stolen.

Burrows is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and larceny.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)