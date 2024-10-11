SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old man drove a pickup truck into a Dunkin’ Donuts in Saugus Friday afternoon, police said.

At around 12:18 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle into a building at 35 Lincoln Ave., according to a spokesperson for the Saugus Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a Lynn man who had hit the coffee shop with his Ford pickup, police said.

The driver was not able to explain to officers how he had driven into the building, according to police, so he was given a citation for negligent operation.

He was also reported to the Registry of Motor Vehicles as an “immediate threat,” authorities said. Because of this, the driver is expected to lose his right to drive a motor vehicle pending a hearing, police said.

A building inspector assessed the building’s structural integrity Friday afternoon, officials said.

