FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police announced Monday the results of a three-day, statewide operation addressing what it calls the growing problem of possession, production, and sharing of child sexual abuse material, as well as child enticement and other illegal activity.

State police said “Operation Firewall” resulted in the arrests of 56 people across 38 Massachusetts communities. The defendants range in age from 18 to 75, and state police say they will face charges connected to child pornography, child enticement, as well as charges stemming from outstanding warrants for assault and battery of a child, rape of a child, and failure to register with the Sex Offender Registry Board.

“There is no profile when it comes to child exploitation,” said State Police Lt. Col. Dan Tucker. “Operation Firewall brought us to nearly 40 communities across every part of the Commonwealth. We arrested successful business people, homeowners, spouses, and parents of children. Fifty five of the suspects are men, and one is a woman.”

In a statement, Governor Maura Healey praised the work of troopers, writing, “The Massachusetts State Police are working hard every day to keep our communities safe, especially our children. Thank you to Colonel Noble, all of the troopers involved and our partners for their hard work to take these predators off the street.”

State police said Operation Firewall utilized several units, including the Cyber Crime Unit, the High Risk Victims Unit, the State Police Detective Units within each District Attorney’s Office, the Special Tactical Operations Team (STOP Team), and the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.

State police said there will be more arrests in the coming days.





