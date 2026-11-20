WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 59-year-old man appeared in court Friday, charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife in Worcester Thursday, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early announced.

Robert Dzivasen, of Worcester, is charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in Central District Court.

Police responded to a home on Barnes Avenue Thursday evening after receiving a 911 call from Dzivasen, who reported that he had shot his wife in the face with a .357 firearm. Dzivasen remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Shocked neighbors said the couple was quiet, and mainly kept to themselves.

“I see them every day up and down the road, and she drives that pickup truck, go down and buy lottery tickets. All the guys down there knew her. I’ve never seen them have a problem,” said Paul Meszaro, a neighbor. “Last night I see them come in, they have bottles of alcohol with them, and this morning we got up and this was going on.”

Dzivasen was ordered held without bail following his arraignment. He is due back in court on December 22 for a probable cause hearing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Worcester Police Department and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

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