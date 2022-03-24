BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man who allegedly stole a Boston Children’s Hospital shuttle bus and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended 30 miles south of the city has been ordered held on $5,000 bail.

Andre Biggs, 32, of Providence, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Attleboro District Court to charges including theft of a motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation, and reckless operation, according to state police.

Biggs allegedly stole an unattended, empty shuttle bus on Blackfan Circle around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A GPS in the shuttle bus showed that it was heading southbound on Interstate 93 toward Braintree before taking a ramp from I-93 to Interstate 95 southbound toward R.I., state police said.

Two cruisers caught up with the shuttle bus on I-95 and a pursuit continued off the highway at exit 13A and onto Route 140 in Mansfield, state police added. The shuttle bus reportedly continued onto West Street, at which point state police say the troopers terminated the pursuit for public safety reasons.

Biggs stopped the shuttle bus at a residence on the street before getting out of the vehicle, state police said. Biggs then allegedly tried to hide under a truck in a dirt driveway but was ultimately taken into custody.

Biggs’ attorney told the court that his client is a veteran who suffers from PTSD and he was at the hospital because his newborn daughter needs to undergo heart surgery.

“I don’ think that high bail is required. He doesn’t have any money,” his attorney told the judge. “He’s a self-employed construction guy who does framing, painting.”

Bigg’s also allegedly claimed that he gave the bus operator $300 to rent the vehicle so he could move his belongings from Providence to Boston to be closer to his daughter.

Prosecutors argued that Biggs is no stranger to the law, pointing out that he is currently on probation in the Ocean State for a robbery conviction.

“He’s had at least seven defaults in the last 10 years. He has defaulted on every case in the Massachusetts region,” a prosecutor told the court.

Biggs is due back in court next month.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)