$5K fine for NH man who hurled racial slurs, threatened to douse Black family in gasoline

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man has been hit with a $5,000 fine after he hurled racial slurs at a Black family and threatened to douse them in gasoline during a confrontation at a gas station last summer.

Rockingham County Superior Court on Monday found that 62-year-old John Doran, of Seakbrook, violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act during an incident at Valero gas station on July 29, 2020, New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young announced.

Doran threatened physical force against the family when he raised and pointed a gas hose in their direction and stated “get back n—– or I’ll f—‘g burn you! Go back to Africa” after the victims stopped to address Doran for shouting racial slurs at them, according to prosecutors.

The court concluded Doran’s conduct was motivated by hostility towards the victim’s race and that he had the purpose to terrorize or coerce the victim and the victim’s family.

In addition to the fine, the court ordered Doran to stay away from the victims,

