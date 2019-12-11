$5K reward offered for information about fire set inside Reading High School

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a fire that was set inside Reading Memorial High School, officials said.
A trash can was set ablaze in a bathroom last week, according to Superintendent John F. Doherty.
Police are offering the reward for details that result in a conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-682-9229.
