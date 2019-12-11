$5K reward offered for information about fire set inside Reading High School

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a fire that was set inside Reading Memorial High School, officials said.

A trash can was set ablaze in a bathroom last week, according to Superintendent John F. Doherty.

Police are offering the reward for details that result in a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-682-9229.

The RPD in conjunction with the MSP Fire Investigation Unit are seeking information in regards to an incident at RMHS on 12/6. The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering a cash reward of up to $5k for info that leads to a prosecution and conviction. Call 1-800-682-9229 with info. pic.twitter.com/Q4G9VgpB9m — Reading Police (@ReadingPolice) December 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)