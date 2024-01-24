FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of the person or people responsible for setting a fire in an apartment in Framingham.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire in an apartment building on Worcester Road at 3:50 a.m. transported four people to the hospital for observation, according to fire officials.

There were no firefighter injuries and no residents were displaced.

The lobby to the apartment building and both elevators were damaged.

Framingham Fire Chief Dutcher said, “An initial investigation indicates an intentionally set fire, but we are still conducting the investigation.

The Arson Watch Hotline is 800-682-9229.

