BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has reached a settlement with the family of the man who died when is arm became trapped in the door of a red line train.

The MBTA has agreed to pay the family of Robinson Lalin, 39, $5 million.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a person being dragged into the tunnel at Broadway Station in April of 2022 and were told a passenger was stuck in the doorway of an inbound train, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Lalin was dragged a short distance and died.

Lalin’s death prompted a federal investigation into safety across the MBTA.

