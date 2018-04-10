5th man arraigned in connection with Boston hotel robbery, murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fifth man was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in connection with the shooting death last year of a 22-year-old man in Boston, officials said.

Randy Cannon, 26, surrendered to Boston police Tuesday morning after they obtained a warrant for his arrest on Friday. He was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on a murder charge and three counts of armed robbery and armed home invasion, a spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said.

The charges stem from the Oct. 17, 2017 shooting death of Joshua Briggs, who police say was gunned down during a robbery at the Holiday Inn Express on Boston Street in Dorchester. Cannon was ordered held without bail.

James Coleman, 26; John Collins, 24; Errin Crawford, Jr., 29; and Michael Reynolds, 24, were indicted on murder charges last year.

Prosecutors say all five men took part in the robbery of cash, jewelry, and firearms that they knew to be in the hotel room. Briggs suffered a fatal gunshot wound during the incident and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Cannon is scheduled to return to court May 17.

