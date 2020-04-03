5th Market Basket associate tests positive for coronavirus

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An Ashland Market Basket associate has tested positive for coronavirus, the grocery store chain announced. Two associates at the chain’s Chelsea location, one at the Chelmsford location, and one in Burlington have also tested positive.

The associate will not return to work until fully recovered, according to Justine Griffin, spokesperson for Market Basket

“We hope for our associate’s speedy recovery. Most supermarkets operating at this time are faced with these challenges,” Griffin said in a statement. “We have taken the same steps in each case, as we did here. We report it to public health officials and follow their guidance and bring in a specialized cleaning crew to clean and disinfect the store.”

Griffin added, “Market Basket has also been constantly refining our operations focused on the health and safety of our customers and associates. We listen to the wide range of input we receive on a daily basis – from our customers and our associates and from the governors and public health experts who describe the next several weeks as critical for the health of the residents in our region. As a result, we have limited the number of shoppers in the store at one time to ensure that customers have personal space, can maintain social distancing, and feel more comfortable.”

As part of Market Basket’s response to COVID-19, the company has implemented a heightened disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces including cash registers, countertops, register belts, red baskets, shopping carriages, payment devices, touchpads, desks, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.

All stores have disinfecting wipes for customer’s use at the store entrance and associates help in wiping down all the shopping baskets.

Associates are required to practice good hygiene, including washing their hands frequently. Social distancing is also being encouraged.

