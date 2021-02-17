6 adults, 1 teen arrested on slew of firearms charges in targeted sweep

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six adults and one teenager were taken into custody on Wednesday after a sweep uncovered four firearms, ammunition, fentanyl, and other “evidentiary items.”

Shavea Fyffe, 26, of Randolph was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

Maliek Palmer-Robinson, 21, of Norwood was arrested on an outstanding charging him with his second offense of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of a large-capacity firearm.

Trevon Bell, 24, of Brighton was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

Patrick Bishop, 21, of West Roxbury was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, and receiving stolen property

Keenan Monroe, 26, Dorchester was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with his second offense of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Munroe was additionally charged as an armed career criminal.

Jaquori Lyons, 22, Dorchester was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging the suspect with delinquent to wit: possession of sawed-off shotgun or machine gun, and delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers with the Boston Police Department, in collaboration with officers from the Massachusetts State Police, US Marshals Service, Quincy Police Department, Norwood Police Department and Randolph Police Department executed the search and arrest warrants as a result of an investigation stemming from an incident at Wainwright Park in November 2020, where three people were arrested and six firearms were recovered.

All suspects are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.

