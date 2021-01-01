6 adults, 3 children displaced after Roxbury home catches on fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six adults and three children started off the new year displaced from their home after it caught on fire in Roxbury early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 693 Dudley St. just before 12:30 a.m. found heavy smoke throughout the building.

The flames were put out and crews vented the building to alleviate the smoky conditions.

The Red Cross is assisting the six adults, three children and two cats that were displaced due to the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The blaze left behind about $300,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

