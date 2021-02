MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews extinguished a large fire that broke out at a home in Malden overnight.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire on Baldwin Street found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Six adults and several children were displaced from the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

