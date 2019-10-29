6 arraigned in Worcester beer garden melee

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people have been ordered to stay away from a Worcester beer garden after they were arrested during a massive brawl between bar patrons and police officers over the weekend.

In court Tuesday, the six suspects pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including assault and battery on a police officer. Assistant District Attorney Roberta O’Brien said multiple officers reported being assaulted and having their batons taken from them, and said every officer on duty ultimately responded to the Beer Garden Saturday morning after a fight broke out.

“This becoming a city-wide call, it’s not something that happens every day, O’Brien said.

Defense attorneys took issue with how officers handled the fight, saying one woman was repeatedly struck by an officer and slammed on the ground, and appeared to be completely unconscious

Prosecutors have secured surveillance footage from various cameras in the area as evidence. Amanda Jackson, who took video of the fight, said it was disturbing.

“It was shocking to see,” Jackson said.

All six suspects were released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the Beer Garden until the case is resolved.

