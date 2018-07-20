6 arrested in Nashua, NH drug sweep

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Six people were arrested during a recent drug sweep in Nashua, New Hampshire, officials said.
Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division, Problem Oriented Policing Unit, and Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a joint operation on Wednesday and Thursday focused on targeting drug-related activity, according to police.
The operation resulted in six arrests:
- Jonathan Griffin, 35, of Nashua, was arrested on two counts of acts prohibited, sale of a controlled drug (cocaine), second offense, felony.
- Alexander Waldron, 21, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with one count of acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug (cocaine), felony.
- Michael Bendel, 26, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was charged with acts prohibited, possession of a controlled drug (Clonazepam), felony.
- Gage Armand, 18, of Nashua, was charged with acts prohibited, possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute (marijuana), felony.
- Patrick Sleeper, 27, of Nashua, was charged with four counts of acts prohibited, sale of a controlled drug (Suboxone), felony, a capias warrant for the original charge of receiving stolen property/theft by deception and two electronic bench warrants for failure to appear.
- Julian Bush, 30, of Nashua,was charged with two counts of acts prohibited, sale of a controlled drug (heroin), felony, second offense.
