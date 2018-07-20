6 arrested in Nashua, NH drug sweep

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Six people were arrested during a recent drug sweep in Nashua, New Hampshire, officials said.

Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division, Problem Oriented Policing Unit, and Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a joint operation on Wednesday and Thursday focused on targeting drug-related activity, according to police.

The operation resulted in six arrests:

Jonathan Griffin, 35, of Nashua, was arrested on two counts of acts prohibited, sale of a controlled drug (cocaine), second offense, felony.

Alexander Waldron, 21, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with one count of acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug (cocaine), felony.

Michael Bendel, 26, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was charged with acts prohibited, possession of a controlled drug (Clonazepam), felony.

Gage Armand, 18, of Nashua, was charged with acts prohibited, possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute (marijuana), felony.

Patrick Sleeper, 27, of Nashua, was charged with four counts of acts prohibited, sale of a controlled drug (Suboxone), felony, a capias warrant for the original charge of receiving stolen property/theft by deception and two electronic bench warrants for failure to appear.

Julian Bush, 30, of Nashua,was charged with two counts of acts prohibited, sale of a controlled drug (heroin), felony, second offense.

