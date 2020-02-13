6 arrested in undercover prostitution sting in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Six men are being charged with offering to pay for sex following an undercover police operation in Worcester on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to complaints about prostitution and aggressive behavior from men looking to pay for sex in the Main South area of the city had an undercover officer stand on the sidewalk on Wednesday night, who was later solicited by several males in vehicles, according to police.

Three Worcester men, Petraq Bode, 72, Gerald Decoste, 61, and Theodore Macjewski, 54, were charged with offering to pay for sexual contact along with John Landry, 55, of Charlton, and Eric Babineau, 58, of West Boylston, according to police.

A sixth man, identified as Christopher Roberts, 32, of Worcester, is also being charged with offering to pay for sexual contact and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, police said.

All six men are scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

