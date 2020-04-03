6 Attleboro firefighters test positive for coronavirus, 2 awaiting results

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Six firefighters in Attleboro have tested positive for coronavirus and two others are awaiting results, officials said.

The first firefighter tested positive on Monday and five others were confirmed to have the virus on Friday, officials said.

A dispatcher for the department also tested positive for COVID-19.

“The firefighter that tested positive remains in isolation and those that are awaiting test results are currently self-quarantining, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines,” fire officials said.

As of Friday, 12 patients that the fire department transported to area hospitals tested positive for COVID-19 out of 53, according to officials.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)