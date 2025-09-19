BOSTON (WHDH) - The Blue Line is preparing for a service shutdown this weekend to work on vital upgrades to improve drainage.

Additional maintenance will take place to upgrade tunnel lighting.

Six stations will be shut down during the work spanning from downtown to East Boston, from Bowdoin to Airport.

Shuttle buses will replace service between Airport and Downtown Crossing. Riders downtown can board Airport shuttles at Haymarket

