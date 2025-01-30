NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An official from the Skating Club of Boston told 7News six people from the Boston area were on the flight that crashed into an Army helicopter Wednesday night, believed to have killed all on board.

The Boston area residents were on their way back from a skating event in Wichita, Kansas, and connecting through Reagan National Airport on their way back to Logan.

The Boston area skaters include married couple Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, former world champions in pairs skating from Norwood. The two were born in Russia and have been coaching for decades since retiring from competitive skating.

Reports say both are in their 50s and have been coaching at the Skating Club of Boston since 2017.

Their son, also a figure skater, had departed Kansas earlier in the week.

The four others from the Boston area include a 15-year-old male skater and his parent and a 15-year-old female skater and her parent.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)