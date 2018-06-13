BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Federal court documents say U.S. Border Patrol agents caught six people after they had crossed illegally into the United States from Canada.

The documents say that at about 2:30 a.m. Monday a group of people was spotted by surveillance equipment as they crossed from Quebec into Vermont in the Beebe neighborhood of the town of Derby.

Agents later spotted six people walking through the brush.

The people told agents they were Mexican citizens.

One man, Salvador Villegas-Villegas, told agents he was to be paid $1,500 to take the group to a location in the United States where they were to be picked up.

The attorney for Villegas-Villegas declined to comment.

