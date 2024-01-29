LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to multiple crashes and shared warnings for drivers Sunday night into Monday as winter weather made for slick conditions across southern New England.

Rain, snow and mixed precipitation first arrived Sunday and continued overnight. Though snow totals were lower closer to the coast, some spots in Central Massachusetts received upward of six inches of snow by Monday morning.

Among other incidents, fire officials in Lakeville said they responded to six crashes in 40 minutes on local roads Sunday afternoon.

The Lakeville Fire Department shared photos on X from one crash site showing a pickup truck stuck part-way down a hill on the side of a road.

In total, the fire department said seven patients were evaluated following crashes in town. One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

“Please use caution during this weather,” the fire department said.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, police in Foxboro said part of Main Street was shut down overnight after a rollover crash between Weston Avenue and Van Doorn Avenue.

Police shared photos of the crash scene, showing a damaged utility pole and dangling wires. A smashed pickup truck could be seen resting on its side while a wintry mix continued to fall.

Police warned the resulting detour after the crash could cause delays on Route 140 and said National Grid had been notified about the damaged utility infrastructure as of around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

There was no further information as of Monday morning on any injuries related to this incident.

National Grid’s power outage map did not show any ongoing outages in the area in Foxboro as of around 6 a.m.

Hours before crews responded in Foxboro, the Plympton Fire Department said one person had to be cut out of a damaged vehicle after a rollover on Palmer Road near Maple Street.

The fire department in a post on Facebook said the vehicle in this crash went off the road and struck a tree. The tree ended up blocking the road and one person ended up trapped inside the vehicle.

Fire officials said crews ultimately used Jaws of Life tools to extricate the trapped person, who was taken to an area hospital.

Officials said Palmer Road was closed as of around 7:15 p.m. and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Though conditions were improving across southern New England Monday morning, some winter weather is expected to linger through much of the day.

Colder temperatures are expected to move in as snow showers leave the region, leading to a potential re-freeze of slush and puddles on many surfaces.

