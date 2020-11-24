ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A coronavirus outbreak at an Andover assisted living facility has resulted in six deaths and 71 positive cases, officials said.

Fifty residents and 21 employees at Atria Maryland Place have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 27, according to Regional Vice President Kymberly Codair.

Six residents also passed away after previously contracting the virus, Codair added.

Seven of the infected employees are said to have recovered after quarantining and are doing well.

The remaining employees and all residents are continuing to quarantine.

Some staff members have been designated to only assist residents that are symptomatic or otherwise tested positive for the coronavirus, Codair said.

“We continue to operate with escalated safety protocols at Atria Marland Place,” Codair said in a statement. “This includes restricting access to essential visitors only, screening staff for temperatures and symptoms regularly, frequently monitoring residents for any symptoms, and staff wear the proper PPE at all times.”

She added that the facility is following recommended guidelines from the Executive Office of Elder Affairs, the Andover Health Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Additional testing has also been arranged for residents and staff in the coming days.

