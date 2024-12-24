BOSTON (WHDH) - A family was forced from their home after a fire broke out in Roslindale on Monday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire in a single-family home on Paine Street around 5 p.m. found flames coming from a window on the upper floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries and six people were displaced.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced with housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

