6 displaced after fire damages home in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were displaced after their home caught fire early Sunday morning in Dorchester, officials said.

Crews responding to a fire on Waldeck Street just before 8:30 a.m. extinguished flames in the attic of the home when they arrived on scene, officials said.

Red Cross and city officials are working to find housing for the displaced residents after $100,000 worth of damages were reported as a result of the blaze, fire officials said.

At approximately 8:25 am a fire in the attic of 63 Waldron St. Dor. No injuries to report. Damages are estimated at 100,000. There are 6 residents displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ to help find housing for the residents. pic.twitter.com/22ycndHYqo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 16, 2020

