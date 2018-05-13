6 displaced after fire destroys house in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Six people were displaced after a house caught fire in Gloucester Sunday afternoon.

The fire sparked at a house on Babson Court. Cellphone video taken from the scene shows flames shooting out of the roof, which eventually caved in and collapsed.

One person was home when the fire started but was able to get out safely. A firefighter was injured battling the flames but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

