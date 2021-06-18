BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire that spread to two homes in Dorchester left four adults and two children displaced early Friday morning.
Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Castle Rock Street just before 3 a.m. found flames coming from the second and third floors of an occupied three-family house.
Crews used multiple ground ladders to extinguish the blaze as they battled limited access to the building due to wires and trees, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The rear porches of the house collapsed.
The fire spread to a neighboring building, where firefighters continued to monitor hot spots.
Four adults and two children have been displaced and there were no reported injuries, Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said.
Crews saved one cat that was on the ledge but another cat did not survive the blaze, he added.
Sandra Hanson, whose daughter lives in the three-family house, said, “It’s a very, pretty scary situation. The apartments is all water damage, it’s ruined right now, so hopefully they will be able to get back in to see what they can salvage, but for right now, everything is just shocking. I got a phone call this morning and I couldn’t believe it.”
The blaze left behind about $800,000 worth of damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)