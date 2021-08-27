BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm house fire in Dorchester that left six people displaced on Friday morning.
Heavy flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a two-family home on Floyd Street.
Crews used a deck gun to help control the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.
The blaze left five adults and one child displaced, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Doherty.
Boston EMS evaluated one firefighter but they were not transported to a hospital.
Homeowner Ollie Sumrall recalled the moment he learned his house was on fire.
“The girl upstairs, she comes and says, ‘The house is on fire,’ so I didn’t pay her too much mind,” he said. “Then next thing she grabs me and pulls me out of the house.”
Angela Jones, whose family grew up in this home, went to the scene to survey the damage.
“I’m just glad that they got out,” she said. “I hope that my mom’s house can be repaired. We all grew up, with my kids, we all grew up here.”
The cause remains under investigation.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
