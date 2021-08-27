BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm house fire in Dorchester that left six people displaced on Friday morning.

Heavy flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a two-family home on Floyd Street.

Crews used a deck gun to help control the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The blaze left five adults and one child displaced, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Doherty.

Boston EMS evaluated one firefighter but they were not transported to a hospital.

Homeowner Ollie Sumrall recalled the moment he learned his house was on fire.

“The girl upstairs, she comes and says, ‘The house is on fire,’ so I didn’t pay her too much mind,” he said. “Then next thing she grabs me and pulls me out of the house.”

Angela Jones, whose family grew up in this home, went to the scene to survey the damage.

“I’m just glad that they got out,” she said. “I hope that my mom’s house can be repaired. We all grew up, with my kids, we all grew up here.”

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

Deputy chief Mike Doherty addressed the media of the conditions at fire at 66 Floyd Street. 5adults, 1 child displaced. 1 firefighter being evaluated by @BOSTON_EMS but not transported. Much rehab needed & appreciated on this hot morning. pic.twitter.com/TaNXQGYqza — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 27, 2021

Heavy fire knocked down , major overhauling taking place. pic.twitter.com/9jHBafSg1V — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 27, 2021

Traffic Advisory: Boston Police asks commuters to avoid the area of Floyd Street in Mattapan due to an active Fire Scene — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 27, 2021

Companies are using a deck gun to help control the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. All companies are working at the 3rd alarm fire in the 2 family home at 66 Floyd St. In Dorchester. pic.twitter.com/qAYCEbyxND — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 27, 2021

Third alarm ordered for heavy fire in 2..5 story wood frame home. All members ordered off roof. pic.twitter.com/fzlmrmBP9z — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 27, 2021

Heavy fire showing on 66 Floyd Str. Companies ordered 2nd alarm right away. pic.twitter.com/EaFCLP0Lkj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 27, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)