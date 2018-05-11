MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP/WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire say six men face assault charges stemming from a confrontation with officers who were punched and kicked outside a bar.

The police in Manchester said a group was yelling at the bouncers outside the Glow Bar at about 1 a.m. Friday. The men were asked to leave, and several officers began removing them. Several men refused to leave and started yelling and pushing one another.

Police said some of them started punching and kicking at least two officers as they tried to make arrests. Two officers suffered concussions after being kicked and struck in the head. Other officers came to their aid.

The six men are in their 20s and face charges including second-degree assault, riot, resisting arrest. They appeared in court Friday.

