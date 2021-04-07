Top left to right: Bradley Asbury, Jeffrey Buskey, Frank Davis. From bottom left to right: Lucin Poulette, James Woodlock. Not pictured: Stephen Murphy

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - An ongoing investigation into the the New Hampshire Youth Development Center has led to the arrests of six men Wednesday.

Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes announced that the investigation into child abuse allegations at YDC led to the arrests of:

Bradley Asbury, 66, of Dunbarton, N.H., facing one count of aggravated felonious assault — accomplice, stemming from allegations by one former resident of the YDC occurring between 1997-1998.

Jeffrey Buskey, 54, of Quincy, Massachusetts, facing five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, stemming from allegations by four former residents of the YDC occurring between 1996-1999.

Francis Davis, 79, Contoocook, N.H., facing one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and five counts of sexual assault, stemming from allegations by two former residents of the YDC occurring between 1996-1997.

Stephen Murphy, 51, of Danvers, Mass., facing five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, stemming from allegations by three former residents of the YDC occurring between 1997-1999.

Lucien Poulette, 65, of Auburn, N.H., facing 11 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, 12 counts of felonious sexual assault, and 10 counts of sexual assault, stemming from allegations by seven former residents of the YDC occurring between 1994-2005.

James Woodlock, 56, of Manchester, N.H., facing three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault — accomplice, stemming from allegations by two former residents of the YDC occurring between 1997-1999.

Asbury, Davis, Poulette, and Woodlock are all being held without bail pending their arraignment Thursday.

Buskey and Murphy waived extradition from Massachusetts.

An investigation into YDC remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding criminal conduct at the YDC is urged to contact the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Task Force hotline at 603-271-4000.

Anyone who was physically or sexually assaulted or abused at the YDC is encouraged to contact their local crisis center.

