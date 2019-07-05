6 families displaced after fire spreads between 2 triple-decker homes in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six families were forced out of their homes after a four-alarm triple-decker fire spread to a nearby home in Dorchester early Friday morning.

Crews responding to Mount Everett Street around 1:30 a.m. found flames coming from the rear porches of two homes.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the fire began at one home before extending to a second triple-decker next door, fire officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting the roughly 20 people who were displaced.

The blaze resulted in about $1 million worth of damage for both buildings.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending