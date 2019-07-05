6 families displaced after fire spreads between 2 triple-decker homes in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six families were forced out of their homes after a four-alarm triple-decker fire spread to a nearby home in Dorchester early Friday morning.

Crews responding to Mount Everett Street around 1:30 a.m. found flames coming from the rear porches of two homes.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the fire began at one home before extending to a second triple-decker next door, fire officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting the roughly 20 people who were displaced.

The blaze resulted in about $1 million worth of damage for both buildings.

The cause remains under investigation.

