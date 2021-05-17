FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire spread to two multi-family homes in Fall River early Monday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Meadow Street just before 2 a.m. battled the flames, revealing damage to all three floors of both homes.

The blaze had also spread to a garage, a boat, and a shed, according to the fire chief.

Six families were displaced but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

