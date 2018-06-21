RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WHDH) — A 6-foot snake slithered up a woman’s leg while she was driving, causing her to stop her car in the middle of a Tennessee intersection.

The woman was unaware of the snake in her car until she felt it against her leg. Her immediate reaction was to stop driving and call the police.

Officers arrived and removed the reptile with special snake tongs before placing it into a bucket.

While an officer drove the snake to an isolated area, it got loose again but was quickly put back into the bucket. They released the snake into a nearby creek.

Officials determined that the snake got into a box that was sitting outside to be taken to the dump, which the woman put in her car.

