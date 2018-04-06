6 high school students rescued after boats capsize off coast of Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass. (WHDH) — Six high school students were rescued off the coast of Hyannis Friday after their boats capsized, sending them into the chilly water.

The students from the St. John Paul the II High School sailing team were out on Lewis Bay when the rough weather tipped three of their boats over. The windy weather kept the team from righting their boats.

A parent on the shore called 911 but by the time the Hyannis Fire Department responded, all of the students had either swam to shore or climbed into their coach’s boat.

All of the students were wearing dry suits. Firefighters said some of the students were cold and scared but nobody was taken to the hospital.

