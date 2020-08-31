6 homes evacuated, none injured after gas leak in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Six homes were evacuated but no one was injured after a gas leak in Wakefield Monday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a gas leak on Montrose Avenue at 9:30 a.m. found a construction crew working on underground electrical lines had ruptured a gas line, officials said. Firefighters used hoses to push gas away from the leak and evacuated residents from six nearby homes.

No one was injured and firefighters did not detect natural gas in any of the homes, officials said. Municipal gas and light employees worked to repair the rupture.

