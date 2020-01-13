6 hospitalized following 5-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Osterville

OSTERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Six people were hospitalized following a five-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in Osterville on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Route 28 and East Osterville Road around 10:10 a.m. found an ambulance and four other vehicles involved in the crash.

Three people suffering from undisclosed injuries were transported to Cape Cod Hospital, while three others also suffering from undisclosed injuries were taken to Falmouth Hospital, according to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department. Their current conditions have not been released.

The vehicles sustained minor to moderate damage.

The crash is being investigated by Barnstable police.

