REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple was seriously injured and four others suffered minor injuries following a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer in Revere Monday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 1 northbound south of the Route 60 rotary just before 2:30 p.m. learned that a tractor-trailer operated by a 59-year-old Kingston, N.H. man had rear-ended a Ford sedan occupied by a Peabody couple in the left lane, according to state police.

The impact caused subsequent chain reaction collisions between the Ford, a Volkswagen SUV driven by a 48-year-old Danvers man, a Subaru operated by a 43-year-old Newburyport man, a Nissan driven by a 39-year-old Danvers man, and a Honda operated by a 32-year-old Medford man and carrying a 31-year-old Medford man as a passenger, state police said.

The Peabody couple in the Ford, identified as a 44-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

One of them had to be extricated from the vehicle by Revere firefighters, state police said.

The drivers of the tractor-trailer and the Volkswagen were not injured.

The occupants of the Subaru, Nissan, and Honda were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, which will determine if criminal charges will be sought.

The tractor-trailer is owned by Velez Brothers Trucking of Danvers, state police said.

Multiple lanes on both sides of Route 1 were closed for nearly two hours to accommodate the rescue response and investigation.

