NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were hurt in a shooting incident near a New Bedford park around 1 a.m. Monday on Acushnet Avenue.

Three people were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds, with three more driving themselves to the hospital.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said this was not the first time there’s been a shooting in that area.

“That park has been the sight of shootings in the past,” Mitchell said. “And we’ve done a really good job over the years of knocking down violent crime in the city but we have to keep working to keep the lid on it still.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police said they’re investigating and hope to hold the people involved accountable.

