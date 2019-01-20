6 inches of snow followed by sleet, freezing rain in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) – Road crews in Worcester were out in full force early Sunday morning, working to clear the streets after the first winter storm of the season dumped about six inches of snow before it switched to freezing rain.

Although road crews were out pretreating roads in anticipation of the storm, the conditions were still very slick in downtown Worcester on Sunday morning.

The primary concern for the rest of the day is the possibility for a flash freeze this afternoon.

