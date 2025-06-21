FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were rushed to the hospital, one of whom is in critical condition, after a fast-moving fire raced through a home in Framingham early Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fir on Concord Street around 12:30 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the second floor and multiple people suffering from injuries, according to the Framingham Fire Department.

Six people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. One of the victims is currently listed in critical condition.

Three were transported to MetroWest Medical Center and three were transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

Four have already been treated and released, said Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.

A total of seven residents have been displaced. No injuries were reported among firefighters.

“I am proud of the outstanding work by Group 4, Brewster Ambulance, and our mutual aid partners who covered Framingham stations during the response,” Dutcher said in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

