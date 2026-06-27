CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least six people were injured, two seriously, after a duck boat overturned at the entrance to the Charles River on Saturday, police said.

Fire officials say all people aboard the duck boat were accounted for after the crash on Education Street around 3 p.m.

There were six reported injuries, four were minor, two were more serious, according to Cambridge police.

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police.

In a statement, Boston Duck Tours said, “While being towed on our boat ramp, one of our vehicles rolled onto its side when the tow rope broke. As a precaution, we have suspended operations for the remainder of the day. We are working with Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Coast Guard to review the incident.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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