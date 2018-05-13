6 injured after SUV crashes into MBTA bus in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) — Six people were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into an MBTA bus in Saugus Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Felton and Essex streets at 3:50 p.m. Transit police said the bus, headed to Lynn, was struck head-on by the SUV. Police believe the SUV struck a parked vehicle before crashing into the bus.

Four passengers were on the bus at the time. All four and the driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 37-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

