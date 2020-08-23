6 injured after tent collapse at religious event in NH

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. (WHDH) - Six people were injured after a tent collapsed at a religious retreat in New Hampshire Sunday, officials said.

Organizers of The Last Reformation event in New Ipswich told firefighters most attendees had left when the tent collapsed, but firefighters said the tent fell on dozens of people, sending four to the hospital. One person suffered a broken arm.

“They were very lucky … the lightning was severe and it could’ve been much worse,” said Deputy Fire Chief Gary Somero. “They were lucky they could self-extricate.”

Organizers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Town officials had criticized the event earlier, saying attendees were not distancing or wearing masks.

