BOSTON (WHDH) - A box truck hit several pedestrians in Boston’s Chinatown Tuesday afternoon, sending four people to the hospital, injuring six in total, officials said.

Around 12:48 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving pedestrians at the intersection of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Two of the four people hospitalized — including the driver — were in critical condition, Boston EMS said in an X post. Two others were evaluated at the scene.

According to Boston Police on X, traffic travelling East (from Washington toward Tyler Streets) on Kneeland Street has reopened since the crash.

“A preliminary investigation seems to indicate that this seems to be more of a tragic accident than anything else, however it’s still under investigation,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a news conference.

“We don’t have any reason to believe that this was an intentional act,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “It may very well end up being a tragic accident.”

Hayden said the office’s death investigation team was on scene.

“This is such a busy part of the city, right in the middle of the day, people going back and forth on their way to get lunch, to support our small businesses, carrying out their daily routines, so it is quite shocking to see the scene as it stands right now,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Surveillance video from down the street shows the truck zooming by before the crash.

The box truck could be seen on its side, wedged near Tora Ramen and Great Wall Kitchen Supplies, and a light pole. Debris was scattered on the ground.

“I just walked through there, literally 10 seconds before it happened,” said witness Chris Sullivan. “Just a couple seconds after we turned the corner, we heard a lot of loud crashing noises.”

One witness said he saw the Penske box truck “jumping” and “twisting” before it came to a stop up against a commercial building. He said he tried to help the driver out of the truck’s cab, but he was pinned inside.

“I tried to help the guy,” said Jose Arrieta, who tried to help the driver. “Me and the other guy broke the windshield, tried to pull him out because I saw the smoke.”

Several ambulances, fire trucks, and police cruisers were at the scene, and the area was sealed off with police tape.

Penske Transportation Solutions, the company the box truck was rented from, released a statement on the incident.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in Boston. This is an ongoing situation that we’re monitoring closely. Penske will be cooperating fully with authorities to support their investigation. Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident. Based on our records, the truck involved was out on rent to a commercial trucking company. We have no other information at this time,” said Alen Beljin, a company spokesperson.

Crews have removed the box truck from the site of the crash.

