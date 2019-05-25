6 injured in deck collapse in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A deck collapsed at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire leaving several people injured, police say.

Firefighters responding to 8 Robinson Court found the second-floor deck in pieces and six people injured, according to a release issued by the department.

Those people were transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with minor injuries to their lower extremities.

Fire officials say the deck collapsed under the combined weight of about 20 people.

Crews are still on scene working to clear debris and evaluate the structure.

The incident remains under investigation.

