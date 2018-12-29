6 injured in partial jetway collapse at Maryland airport

Six people were injured after part of a jetway collapsed at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Maryland on Saturday night.

Officials say all of the injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to Southwest Airlines, a flight arriving at the airport about 7:47 p.m. from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic requested that paramedics meet the plane to assess an onboard medical situation involving one passenger. While medical personnel responded to the passenger outside of the airplane, the airport-owned passenger loading bridge “experienced a failure.”

The remaining passengers were able to get off the plane using airstairs.

