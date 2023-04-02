GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Six juveniles from Lowell are facing criminal charges after leading police on a wild high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash in Groton, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported of a car refusing stop on Route 225 in Shirley noticed a vehicle go by in excess of 80 mph in the area of Long Hill Road on Route 225, according to Groton police.

The vehicle eventually crashed through the common and the occupants fled down Willowdale Road.

Five suspects were located behind a dental office on Main Street. Another was found on Willowdale Road.

All are facing charges including the possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, and various motor vehicle charges.

There were no reported injuries.

