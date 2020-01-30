6 Mass. men among 13 netted in RI child exploitation sting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Six Massachusetts men were among the 13 people arrested in connection with a child exploitation sting operation in Rhode Island, officials said.

In a statement Thursday, the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of 13 people for child exploitation crimes as a result of a bust dubbed Operation Guardian.

Arrested were:

Jose Carrion, 41, of Attleboro, Mass., on charges of indecent solicitation of a child and possession of cocaine.

Kevin Cooney, 27, of Bellingham, Mass., on charges of indecent solicitation of a child and electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Tomy Fitton, 39, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on charges of indecent solicitation of a child and five counts of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Anthony Gomes, 31, of Brockton, Mass., was arrested on charges of indecent solicitation of a child and five counts of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Michael Johnson, 50, of Templeton, Mass., was arrested on charges of indecent solicitation of a child and five counts of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.

James Jolly, 41, of Middleborough, Mass., was arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a child.

Paul Kimata, 41, of Brockton, Mass., was arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a child.

David King, 37, of Westerly, Rhode Island was arrested on charges of indecent solicitation of a child and electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Yuhua Kong, 29, of Providence, Rhode Island was arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a child.

Stephen Lomastro, 57, of Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a child.

Muhammad Malik, 44, of East Greenwich, Rhode Island was arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a child.

Emmett Manna, 37, of Providence, Rhode Island was arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a child.

Manna Mahuri, 41, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a child.

Police say all 13 men agreed to meet people they believed to be between 13 and 15 years old for sex acts.

